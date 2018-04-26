Menu
DIESEL SPILL: Police warn there is diesel on the Pacific Hwy between Woodburn and Harwood and ask drivers to take extra care.
DIESEL SPILL: Police warn there is diesel on the Pacific Hwy between Woodburn and Harwood and ask drivers to take extra care. Contributed
Long diesel spill on Pacific Hwy

Alison Paterson
by
26th Apr 2018 5:01 PM

POLICE have warned drivers to be extra careful on the Pacific Highway between Woodburn and Harwood Bridge at Maclean due to a diesel spill on the road.

While the spill appeared intermittently along the 46km stretch, the area between Tabbimobile to Harwood appeared to be the worst-affected.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Anthony Smith said the Traffic Management Centre were managing the spill with the assistance of the Rural Fire Service.

He said the long spill was not immediately detected.

"There is diesel on the road just west of Beekeepers Rest to Harwood Bridge at MacLean," he said.

"A police car from Woodburn attended but they have now handed the incident over to the TMC."

Act Insp Smith said he understood the incident was caused when a truck damaged it's fuel tank and left a long trail up the highway.

"It looks like a truck hit a gate and ruptured a fuel tank and its leaked diesel all the way to Maclean," he said.

"The fire brigade is on their way to assist in cleaning up the mess and we urge all drivers to take extra care."

A TMC spokesman said crews were on scene investigating the spills which have now been cleared.

