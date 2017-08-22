Long car chase ends on our side of the border

Police were quick to arrest some speeders who came over the border.

A POLICE chase of two people in an alleged stolen car ended in Mooball yesterday.

It is alleged a utility they were travelling in had been driven at speed through Logan, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, at one stage ramming a police car.

Once the car reached NSW and continued to travel south on the M1, police monitored the vehicle but did not initiate a pursuit due to the manner of driving.

The utility stopped on Pottsville Road, Mooball, after running out of petrol and a man and woman ran from the scene and attempted to access a nearby house.

They were arrested by officers from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command who allegedly located a small amount of methylamphetamine, cannabis, ammunition, a knife and other items during a search of the pair.

The 27-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both from Queensland, were taken to Tweed heads police station and charged with several offences including dangerous driving and exceeding the speed limit.