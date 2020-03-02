Long-awaited walk ‘supposed to be for everybody’

FUNDING SHORTFALL: Ballina Shire Council will progress work on the long-awaited Coastal Recreational Walk from Sharpes Beach to Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head, despite a $300,000 shortfall in funds available.

BALLINA Shire Council will progress the long-awaited Coastal Recreational Walk from Sharpes Beach to Lennox Head, despite a $300,000 shortfall in funding.

But a long-term campaigner for the path has raised concerns about the project.

The council this week agreed to enter negotiations with B&S Landscaping and Earthworks with a view to entering a contract, and for the Finance Committee to receive a report at its March or April meeting on the funding options to make up the shortfall.

The council prepared a budget for the costs of the walk back in 2014, and used those figures in grant applications.

However, the latest budget has the cost of the project at $1.8m, but the funding available is $1.5m.

The latest budget has stripped back the project by reducing the number of viewing platforms from eight to four, and removing some finger paths to coastal viewpoints.

While long-awaited campaigner for the walk, Denis Magnay, wants to see the walk built, he is not happy with the current plan.

He said the removal of some of the fingers paths and viewing platforms would make the walk “less attractive”.

He said the plan for the walk also now includes three sets of steps and sections of “sand and woodchip” path.

Mr Magnay claims these elements weren’t included in the plan approved by the council in 2014.

He said any steps and soft materials used in the path would “eliminate anyone on wheels” from using the path, including those who use mobility scooters and prams.

“They (council) only want it to be a walking track for people who are fit and well,” he said.

“I’m fighting for everyone else.

“It’s (the walk) is supposed to be for everybody.”

The motion put to council this week included a call to “replace the proposed sand path ... with compacted gravel path consistent with the development application plan consent (approved June 26, 2014)”.

“This then provides improved accessibility for the section from the southern end of Boulder Beach to the new boardwalk around the back of Boulder Beach and continues to the base of the southern side of Lennox Headland,” point seven of the motion read.

But that part of the motion was not accepted by councillors.

Mr Magnay said he wanted to see work start on the path, and he hoped to be able to raise his concerns again and get changes made during construction.