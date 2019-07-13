Long-awaited road upgrade will create more jobs

FILE PHOTO: Mara Global Foods managing director and owner Ross Larsson talking about the Culmaran Creek Road upgrade with Kyogle councillor Hayden Doolan, former Lismore MP Thomas George and Kyogle Council's director of Assets and Infrastructure Tony Lickiss.

FILE PHOTO: Mara Global Foods managing director and owner Ross Larsson talking about the Culmaran Creek Road upgrade with Kyogle councillor Hayden Doolan, former Lismore MP Thomas George and Kyogle Council's director of Assets and Infrastructure Tony Lickiss. Susanna Freymark

AFTER more than a year, residents and local businesses are thrilled to the see the completion of the Culmaran Creek Road upgrade, which promises to improve transport links, increase freight efficiencies and pave the way for more local jobs.

Work commenced on the $5 million project last year and Page MP Kevin Hogan said the project completion was "great news for our community”.

"Local companies like Mara Seeds and Mara Global Foods came to me because they were having difficulty getting their produce to markets, which was restricting their growth and job creation,” he said.

"The new road will support the existing 25 jobs at the two companies and provide the potential for doubling the workforce over the next 12 to 18 months.”

Mr Hogan said the project supported another 17 jobs during the construction phase.

"By creating a new dual lane concrete bridge capable of supporting heavier vehicles and their cargo, we have unlocked the barriers to growth that many local industries have faced due to poor freight access to places like the Port of Brisbane,” Mr Hogan said.

Kyogle Council mayor Danielle Mulholland said council was happy with the outcome.

"It is largely due to partnerships that this road got funded,” she said.

"Partnerships between different levels of government, with industry leaders and the community, and I thank them all for their assistance.”

The Federal Government committed more than $2 million to the project under the Regional Jobs and Investment Packages.

Kyogle Council committed a further $245,000, while Mara Global Foods contributed $30,000 and Mara Seeds added an extra $10,000.