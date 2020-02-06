Menu
The Chamber of Commerce has invited the business community to a speed business dating event.
Lonely bottom line? Try business speed dating

Javier Encalada
6th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
STOCKBROKING and wealth management firm Morgans Northern Rivers have organised speed dating for businesses in Lennox Head.

Forget LinkedIn and other business dating apps, in Lennox Head the business dating is done face-to-face.

The Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce has invited Lennox business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals keen to expand their business reach and find new referrals, clients, leads, partners and collaborators.

“Assist each other in growing our businesses. Speed networking – it’s like speed dating but for your business. Bring your business cards and have a one-minute pitch ready for rapid introductions,” the invite reads.

The event will be held at Beef & Beach, 17-19 Pacific Parade, Lennox Head (upstairs in the Seven Mile Room), on Thursday, February 20 from 6pm.

How does it work?

People will be paired up with someone they haven’t met before and they will get five minutes to introduce themselves and chat.

After five minutes, the bell will ring and they will switch partners.

Rinse and repeat five times and each person will have five new contacts in 25 minutes.

The event is free but entrepreneurs must register at Eventbrite.com.

        • 6th Feb 2020 11:00 AM