‘Heatwave’ melts soft Poms

LONDON Marathon runners have been urged to reconsider taking part in fancy dress because Sunday's race is set to be the warmest on record.

Forecasts indicate sunshine and a temperature of 23 degrees Celsius (74 F), beating the previous high of 22.2 in 2007.

Extra water, ice and showers will be available to runners.

Race director Hugh Brasher says "we have numerous contingencies and we continue to monitor the weather. It is Britain and weather is ever-changing."

Throughout the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometre) course there will be additional medical stations.

Brasher says "anyone wearing fancy dress, look at whether it's appropriate in the conditions. If you think it's not appropriate, don't do it in fancy dress. People are urged to wear sunscreen and appropriate clothing. Listen to your body. Change your race plan."

Scottish runner Callum Hawkins suffered a scare during the recent Commonwealth Games Marathon on the Gold Coast, collapsing 2km from the finish line.

But the English weather doesn't discriminate between man and beast with the 'soaring temperatures' forcing a race at Cheltenham to be cancelled.

A jumps race was called off on as large parts of Britain sweltered under unseasonably high temperatures.

Callum Hawkins gives a thumbs up after collapsing.

With thermometers reaching 26 degrees Celsius, officials at the southwest Cheltenham track decided the three-and-a-quarter mile JRL Group Mares Handicap Chase should be abandoned on welfare grounds.

Other races on Thursday's card at Cheltenham, albeit over shorter distances, went ahead as scheduled.

Grand National-winning trainer Donald McCain, who had been due to run Same Circus in the JRL Group Mares race, slammed the abandonment by saying: "I just think it's an appalling decision as I don't know how you can differentiate between distances," said McCain.

"If it's too hot to race, which I don't think it is by the way, then it's too hot and the whole meeting should be abandoned," added McCain.