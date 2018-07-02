Logies red carpet 2018: The best and worst dressed celebs
SOME of the most famous faces on Australian TV are arriving on the red carpet for the 60th annual TV Week Logie Awards, held for the first time this year at The Star on the Gold Coast.
We'll have all the best, worst and weirdest (this is the Logies after all, at least one person gets it spectacularly wrong every year) looks from the celebs as they arrive - here's who we've spotted so far:
Tracy Grimshaw’s first #logies red carpet in years and she’s looking like she’s enjoying herself #logies2018 pic.twitter.com/UCkAuyrEox— The Guide (@_TheGuide) July 1, 2018
The woman of the night, @ACurrentAffair9’s Tracy Grimshaw is last down the #logies red carpet #Logies2018 pic.twitter.com/nWXlSooP0z— The Guide (@_TheGuide) July 1, 2018
Things are getting wild here on the #logies red carpet with @RobertIrwin #logies2018 pic.twitter.com/8YKDvHCY8s— The Guide (@_TheGuide) July 1, 2018
Opinions are divided but I love this dress! #Logies #Logies2018 pic.twitter.com/m7gHQCHsht— The Guide (@_TheGuide) July 1, 2018
Gold #logies nominee @grantdenyer is one of the first to walk the red carpet #Logies2018 pic.twitter.com/PFHYZ2NfSI— The Guide (@_TheGuide) July 1, 2018
Here we go #logies #Logies2018 pic.twitter.com/givafqPfBo— The Guide (@_TheGuide) July 1, 2018
Coming to you live from the #logies red carpet for the next few hours, busted out the gold boots for the occasion #Logies2018 pic.twitter.com/S6SRQIekje— The Guide (@_TheGuide) July 1, 2018
First up, the boldest look we've seen so far - Neighbours actress Olympia Valance's mammoth dress, looking like Gone With the Wind meets toilet roll doll:
In sparkly silver, is Sonia Kruger channelling her Strictly Ballroom years?
Also in sparkling silver, The Voice Australia's Kelly Rowland:
Carrie Bickmore looks elegant in this Paolo Sebastian dress - complete with burgeoning baby bump:
Newsreader Leila McKinnon has certainly let her hair down - we barely recognised her in this OTT (and rather fabulous) ensemble:
Gold Logie nominee Amanda Keller looks lovely in white:
Actual Aussie icon Kerri-Anne Kennerley looks like a total boss, as usual:
Also in red, Gold Logie favourite Tracy Grimshaw:
Bachelor Matty J and girlfriend Laura Byrne make a very cute couple:
Erin Holland looked glam - but we can't help but wonder how practical those big puffy sleeves are going to be when it comes time to, say, eat dinner or visit the bathroom:
While getting ready, Project star Lisa Wilkinson offered up a candid look at her pre-red carpet self.
"And so the #Logies red carpet construction job begins...with an eye mask. But ladies, this is the real me. No makeup. Just remember, everything you see from here is all smoke and mirrors," she wrote.
Lisa's opted for an unusual Andrew Gn dress, adorned with a whole lot of flowery emebellishments:
Miranda Tapsell's dress appears licorice allsort-inspired:
Asher Keddie looks gorgeous - and curvaceous - in this figure-hugging dress: