Holmwood Highgate’s workshop and depot at Loganholme. Company boss Wade Mellish said the contract will help generate jobs and secure international contracts.
Business

Qld truck maker wins defence contract

by Judith Kerr
7th Aug 2018 10:06 AM
A LOGANHOLME company, which makes road tankers, is set to reap the benefits of a multibillion-dollar federal government defence force upgrade.

As part of the Australian Defence Force's $1.4 billion plan to overhaul its land capabilities, Holmwood Highgate in Loganholme will be contracted to build some of the new vehicles.

The significant upgrade, announced on Friday, includes buying 1044 new-generation medium and heavy trucks, 872 modules and 812 trailers.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said he expected the contract to sustain more than 100 jobs with Haulmark Trailers in Rocklea and over 100 jobs throughout Rheinmetall's Australian supply chain, which includes Holmwood Highgate until 2026.

The news was welcomed by Macalister MP Melissa McMahon, whose electorate covers Loganholme.

"Having served in the Australian Army myself, it's a source of pride for me knowing that a company in my local community is producing parts for use in vehicles which will be carrying Australia's dedicated defence personnel while they serve our national community," she said.

Holmwood Highgate director Wade Mellish said the contract, known as LAND 121 Phase 5B, gave his 65-year-old family business the chance to diversify, guarantee jobs and break into international markets.

"Importantly, this helps us with developing a larger skilled workforce within the region … it's had a multiplier effect on the business."

