When this woman was issued a notice to appear, she put her legal studies to use, responding with a rambling letter from a non-existent UK firm.
Law student’s bizarre response to police charges

Alex Treacy
Alex Treacy
3rd Jun 2020 7:05 PM
A LOGAN law student charged by police with receiving two stolen camera lenses and pawning them at a Cash Converters responded in the most bizarre way possible, sending officers a letter from a fictitious UK law firm claiming "millions" in damages.

After she was issued a notice to appear, Meadowbrook mother-of-four Daisy Josephine Umutaua, 43, a part-time law student at Bond University, issued police her own notice.

Purporting to be from a UK lawn firm called 'dDdUKES', Umutaua's letter claimed "millions of dollars" in damages from police, demanded her arresting officer appear in court on a particular day to give evidence, and suggested this had been ordered by Queensland Courts.

It was not accepted by police.

Umutaua pleaded guilty today to receiving tainted property and fraudulently passing it off as her own in exchange for $250 at Cash Converters Beenleigh.

Beenleigh Magistrates Court heard that Umutaua had been diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder and was a "troubled" woman.

Defence lawyer Samit Seth said that his client had been "taken advantage of" in the Cash Converters by the person she was with, who claimed not to have an ID and so Umutaua signed for it. This was accepted by the court.

She was fined $600. Convictions were not recorded as these would interfere with her ability to travel to Samoa to see her ill father.

Originally published as Logan law student's bizarre response to police charges

