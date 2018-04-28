Logan is now running the show

Evans Head five-eighth Logan Iverson fires a long ball during the NRRRL first grade game between Lower Clarence Magpies and the Bombers at Yamba League Field.

Evans Head five-eighth Logan Iverson fires a long ball during the NRRRL first grade game between Lower Clarence Magpies and the Bombers at Yamba League Field. Matthew Elkerton

OPPORTUNITY and a chance to take ownership of the team allowed Evans Head to land talented five-eighth Logan Iverson in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League this season.

Iverson, 20, is a Ballina junior and captained the Seagulls' premiership-winning Under-18 team in 2016 after his father Tyler had coached first- grade to a premiership the previous season.

He comes up against his former club for the first time when the Bombers host Ballina at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head, today.

Iverson played six games for Ballina last year but struggled to cement a spot in the top grade with the likes of Alex Grant, Jess Perry and Kel Sheather ahead of him in the halves.

It was no fault of his own with Perry settled as the long-term halfback and captain while Grant has National Youth Competition and Queensland Cup experience.

"There was an opportunity to play first grade each week and my cousins Brody and Jared Waters are both playing here too,” Iverson said.

"Ballina has that many good juniors and I've been playing there for 15 years so I'll be coming up against mates.

"It was a really tough call and a lot of thought went into it but I'm glad I went the way I did.

"Dad was good. He said I needed to go to where I was going to enjoy it and have fun.”

Iverson has big shoes to fill with five-eighth Nikko Roberts and halfback Trevor Bolt leaving the club.

He has struck up a partnership in the halves with Nathan Walmsley, a versatile player who has covered fullback and hooker in recent seasons.

The Bombers had a big turnover in the off-season but still have some of their most committed players in hooker Brad Fletcher and second-rower Chad Banks.

Fullback James Slade is back from Western Australia and it was a timely return considering Aaron Scells is sidelined with a broken collarbone.

Evans Head should have won two of their opening three games this season - a late try and a sideline conversion snatched Lower Clarence a 20-18 win last weekend.

"The effort is definitely there, we're just lacking a bit of execution while we work on new combinations,” Iverson said.

"It's pretty much 50/50 (with Walmsley) in the halves and we're a club that's building for the future.

Kick-off is 2.45pm.

games tomorrow:

Mullumbimby is aiming for four straight wins when it hosts Byron Bay at Les Donnelly Field, Mullumbimby.

Northern United is chasing its first win when it plays the Kyogle Turkeys at New Park, Kyogle.

Tweed Coast takes on the Casino Cougars at Les Burger Field, Cabarita.

Marist Brothers play Lower Clarence Magpies at Yamba.

Cudgen hosts Murwillumbah at Ned Byrne Field, Kings- cliff.