NRL Rd 25 - Raiders v Warriors
Rugby League

Locked in: Raiders re-sign Stuart on historic deal

by David Riccio
9th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
The Raiders have received a massive finals boost by re-signing Ricky Stuart until the end of 2023.

Off contract at the end of next season, Stuart can become the longest-serving coach in the proud club's history with a new three-year extension.

Canberra will announce Stuart's new deal, later today.

 

The deal will make Stuart a 10-year coach of the Raiders, pushing him past three-time premiership winner and nine-season coach Tim Sheens as Canberra's longest serving clipboard carrier.

