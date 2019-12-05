Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has had to lock herself in an ambulance after a terrifying incident on the Gold Coast overnight.
A woman has had to lock herself in an ambulance after a terrifying incident on the Gold Coast overnight.
Crime

Locked in ambulance after carjack terror

by Greg Stolz
5th Dec 2019 10:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOOD samaritan had to lock herself inside an ambulance with paramedics after a crash victim she went to help tried to carjack her.

The frightening incident happened on the Gold Coast overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman stopped about 11.30pm on Captain Cook Close at Arundel where a car had crashed into a shallow gully.

She called an ambulance and tried to help the victim only for him to try to steal her car keys.

The QAS spokesman said the woman and paramedics were forced to lock themselves inside the ambulance in fear as the man tried to force his way in.

"It was a pretty awful experience for someone who was just trying to do the right thing," the spokesman said.

"To behave in his way towards a Good Samaritan was quite disgraceful."

The man ran off after the incident and was being hunted by police.

More Stories

Show More
carjacking car stolen crime good samaritan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to get ahead of the water waitlist with new carter

        premium_icon How to get ahead of the water waitlist with new carter

        News The service will operate seven days a week until the drought breaks with up to 12,000L per trip.

        • 5th Dec 2019 9:50 AM
        ‘Let my son out of jail’: Assange’s dad comes to region

        premium_icon ‘Let my son out of jail’: Assange’s dad comes to region

        News Julian Assange’s father will speak out at Mullumbimby and Nimbin

        Coles forced to pay dairy farmers $5.25m

        premium_icon Coles forced to pay dairy farmers $5.25m

        News Coles to pay dairy farmers $5.25m for allegedly misleading consumers

        • 5th Dec 2019 10:16 AM
        Phone intercept material to be used in drug supply case

        premium_icon Phone intercept material to be used in drug supply case

        News Briefs are yet to be served in the case against drug supply accused.