Lockdown shows hospital security issues getting worse: Union

KYOGLE Memorial Hospital went into lockdown on Sunday night due the lack of on-site security for staff and patients, the Health Services Union has claimed.

HSU NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes said the lockdown was the fourth time that Kyogle Hospital had been without any night-time security staff in the past month.

"When Kyogle Memorial Hospital management made changes to staff roles and rosters in April, they claimed the changes would improve the level of security," he said.

"It is abundantly clear now that the changed rostering arrangements have failed, and both staff and patients are being left without any security at vital times.

"Repeatedly putting into the hospital in to lockdown whenever security staff cannot be rostered on is simply unsustainable."

Mr Hayes said the changed staff roles also meant security staff who previously undertook cleaning roles are now being required to assist with patients.

"This means that a worker who may be helping patient at risk of a fall could simultaneously get an urgent duress call - putting them in a catch-22 situation," he said.

"It's time that Kyogle Memorial Hospital management ended this silly rostering experiment and restored the former security arrangements."