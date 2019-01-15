Lock up, stay safe because criminals don't take holidays

LOCK UP OR LOSE IT: Police are warning holiday makers and locals to lock up their vehicles after a high number of thefts have been reported.

LOCK UP OR LOSE IT: Police are warning holiday makers and locals to lock up their vehicles after a high number of thefts have been reported. Sharyn O'Neill

UPDATE 12.30pm: A FEW cars at Lennox Head were broken into overnight.

The cars that were broken into were left unlocked, making life very easy for the thieves.

Police are investigating each theft. If you know who is responsible please call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000

Crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said "Why make life easy for criminals? Lock your car, take your keys with you and do not leave any valuables in the car". #LennoxHeadCrime

Original story: "CRIMINALS don't take holidays, so lock up your cars when you are on vacation."

That was the message from police, who said there had been a high number of property thefts as relaxed visitors leave their cars unlocked while on holiday in the region.

Tweed Byron Police District's Detective Sergeant Rod Vandermaart said people should not be fooled by the relaxed vibe of their holiday destination.

"Property crime is very high at the moment because people are leaving their cars unlocked," he said.

"Hot-spots for theft included popular beach car parks."

Det Sgt Vandermaart said thieves knew all the so-called secret hiding places.

"Never leave your car key on the top of your car tyre," he said.

"We have had reports of surfboards, wallets, coins and cash stolen out of motor vehicles."

He said no matter how secluded your holiday home, lock your car even when it was in the driveway or garage.

"We are also seeing an increase in relation to items stolen from vehicles in residential areas when people leave them unlocked," he said.

"Thieves rifle through the vehicles when it's dark."

If you notice a theft contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.