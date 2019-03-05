Locals take out MTB U17 events

TOUGH TRAILS: Lismore's top young MTB rider Hayley Oakes took first place in the U17s women's division of the first round of the Mountain Bike National Cup at New Italy over the weekend.

HUNDREDS of mountain bike riders braved to the muddy trials of New Italy for the first round of the national championships on the weekend.

Local teenage champions Hayley Oakes, 14, and Darcy Harris, 16, took out the U17 women's and men's event respectively on both days, shoring up their reputations as two of the country's most exciting mountain bike athletes.

On social media Hayley said she was thrilled.

"What a weekend of racing, happy to take the win both days on my home tracks.,” she posted.

"Thank you to Luca Turton, Lille Pollock and Olive Tutt for the competition.

"So good to see so many locals out there, particularly Darcy Harris scoring the win both days in the U17 men's race.”

Meanwhile Darcy also posted on social media: "Had an amazing weekend at the 3rd round of the National Cup taking the win both days!”

Mountain Bike Australia event coordinator Tim Gnech said the newly-created Mountain bike National Cup 2019 saw more than 100 riders take on challenging courses across a varity of diviisons despite the tough weather,

"The riders did well in very wet and muddy conditions all the riders are to be congratulated for competing,” he said.

"With around 100 riders each day it was all about quality not quantity.”

Gnech said the new event was created to allow clubs to gauge their skills and achievements.

"The new National Cup embraces club level events and brings club racing into a national framework,” he said,

"It allows clubs and riders to measure their success with others around the country.”