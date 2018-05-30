Locals rally to support the Lions after devastating robbery

The Bangalow Lions Club was devastated after a theft during an event held at the Bangalow A&I Hall, but the community has rallied around them in support.

BANGALOW Lions Club has had a happy ending to a devastating robbery after Beach Bum Productions raised over $1000 through a Go Fund Me campaign.

On Friday May 25, The Bangalow Lions Club ran the bar at Beach Bum Productions Event at the A&I Hall for their Carlotta show.

Sadly after the event the club's mobile cool room was broken into and all leftover alcohol was stolen.

"We put the balance of the alcohol back into the mobile cool room and during the night after we left at about 12 o'clock, the padlock was smashed and the alcohol was taken,” Bangalow Lions Club president Chris Hayward said.

"It's just very disappointing that happened... our aim is to raise money for this community and we do put a lot of money back into the community.”

The Lions Club was running the bar for the big event raising over $1000 to go towards various community initiatives.

However, because of the robbery it meant their profits had to go towards paying the bottle shop instead of returning the excess.

Producer of Beach Bum Productions Penny Clifford said it was hard to believe someone would do this to a local charity like the Bangalow Lions Club.

"(The club members) were all really upset, it really hurt them,” she said.

"People are saying it was out-of-towners or kids because the demographic of our audience for Carlotta are all over 40s.”

Now only a few days later and Beach Bum Productions has already raised back all the money and more to go back into the club.

"We started the Go Fund Me Page about midday (Sunday) and within less than 24 hours we recovered the $1000,” Ms Clifford said.

"(Richard and Annie Millyard from the Lions Club) called me last night when they heard we had raised the money back and Richard was nearly in tears just saying it has restored his faith in the community because he was so upset from the theft.”

"It's nice that we can do something and give something back.”

Mr Millyard said he was gobsmacked how quickly the community have responded and reimbursed the Lions Club for their loss.

And Mr Hayward said it was a terrific result for the club.

"It just goes to show that there are people in this community that can see the benefit of what the Lions do,” he said.

"That money that is coming back to us will go back into the community again.”

The Go Fund Me Page is still active for those who wish to help out the Bangalow Lions Club.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/bangalow-lions-club-theft-refund to donate.