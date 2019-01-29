Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
La Baracca Espresso Bar and Trattoria owner Steve Krieg happy the local eatery has returned to full service after the March flood.
La Baracca Espresso Bar and Trattoria owner Steve Krieg happy the local eatery has returned to full service after the March flood. Marc Stapelberg
Food & Entertainment

Locals list their finest Lismore restaurants

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
29th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS A newish resident of the Northern Rivers and ahead of my birthday next week I wanted to unearth the finest restaurants in Lismore - other than The Loft, which is already firmly on my 'to do' list - to celebrate in style.

As I am not a Lismore local myself, and having only tried a few of the Indian restaurants in town (which have all been yummy), I took to social media to see what people thought and to help me make a decision. The Loft restaurant has already made my personal list due to how many personal recommendation I have had about how fantastic it is.

Sharing is caring, so here is the list of recommendations and a little info on each, for those in the same position:

  • Miss Lizzies

Miss Lizzies say they are about accessible luxury. "Restaurateurs John and Carol Quilkey have created a style that has to be experienced to be understood. It's a culmination of good food, fine wine, the great service and the atmosphere all coming together," Facebookers says.

  • 20,000 Cows

A vegan restaurant existing as a proclaimed sanctuary, operating as a philosophically based business with a suggested prices only menu.

  • Banzai Japanese restaurant

Offers a range of authentic Japanese cuisine and fresh sushi made to order.

  • La Baracca Espresso Bar & Trattoria

Offering exquisite food and wine, offering modern Australian cuisine using the finest local ingredients.

  • La ViDa Bar and restaurant

Offers tapas and classic Mediterranean cuisine.

  • Terrace Bar, Richmond Hotel

Offers "premium economy" dining in an open air setting.

lismore restaurants
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Same Lotto numbers for 40 years earns Lismore man $1m

    Same Lotto numbers for 40 years earns Lismore man $1m

    News "I'M A few years away from retirement so I'm going to keep it as a nice little nest egg for the next few years".

    • 29th Jan 2019 11:35 AM
    Police officers smash car windows to save man's life

    Police officers smash car windows to save man's life

    News The man is now recovering from his injuries in hospital

    • 29th Jan 2019 11:20 AM
    Man allegedly threatened magistrate after bail refusal

    premium_icon Man allegedly threatened magistrate after bail refusal

    Crime He's expected to make a fresh application for bail next month

    Hemp Embassy president to face drug-driving hearing

    premium_icon Hemp Embassy president to face drug-driving hearing

    Crime Nimbin man to fight his charge, but not on its "factual nature”