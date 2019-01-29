Locals list their finest Lismore restaurants

La Baracca Espresso Bar and Trattoria owner Steve Krieg happy the local eatery has returned to full service after the March flood.

AS A newish resident of the Northern Rivers and ahead of my birthday next week I wanted to unearth the finest restaurants in Lismore - other than The Loft, which is already firmly on my 'to do' list - to celebrate in style.

As I am not a Lismore local myself, and having only tried a few of the Indian restaurants in town (which have all been yummy), I took to social media to see what people thought and to help me make a decision. The Loft restaurant has already made my personal list due to how many personal recommendation I have had about how fantastic it is.

Sharing is caring, so here is the list of recommendations and a little info on each, for those in the same position:

Miss Lizzies

Miss Lizzies say they are about accessible luxury. "Restaurateurs John and Carol Quilkey have created a style that has to be experienced to be understood. It's a culmination of good food, fine wine, the great service and the atmosphere all coming together," Facebookers says.

20,000 Cows

A vegan restaurant existing as a proclaimed sanctuary, operating as a philosophically based business with a suggested prices only menu.

Banzai Japanese restaurant

Offers a range of authentic Japanese cuisine and fresh sushi made to order.

La Baracca Espresso Bar & Trattoria

Offering exquisite food and wine, offering modern Australian cuisine using the finest local ingredients.

La ViDa Bar and restaurant

Offers tapas and classic Mediterranean cuisine.

Terrace Bar, Richmond Hotel

Offers "premium economy" dining in an open air setting.