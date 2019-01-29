Locals list their finest Lismore restaurants
AS A newish resident of the Northern Rivers and ahead of my birthday next week I wanted to unearth the finest restaurants in Lismore - other than The Loft, which is already firmly on my 'to do' list - to celebrate in style.
As I am not a Lismore local myself, and having only tried a few of the Indian restaurants in town (which have all been yummy), I took to social media to see what people thought and to help me make a decision. The Loft restaurant has already made my personal list due to how many personal recommendation I have had about how fantastic it is.
Sharing is caring, so here is the list of recommendations and a little info on each, for those in the same position:
- Miss Lizzies
Miss Lizzies say they are about accessible luxury. "Restaurateurs John and Carol Quilkey have created a style that has to be experienced to be understood. It's a culmination of good food, fine wine, the great service and the atmosphere all coming together," Facebookers says.
- 20,000 Cows
A vegan restaurant existing as a proclaimed sanctuary, operating as a philosophically based business with a suggested prices only menu.
- Banzai Japanese restaurant
Offers a range of authentic Japanese cuisine and fresh sushi made to order.
- La Baracca Espresso Bar & Trattoria
Offering exquisite food and wine, offering modern Australian cuisine using the finest local ingredients.
- La ViDa Bar and restaurant
Offers tapas and classic Mediterranean cuisine.
- Terrace Bar, Richmond Hotel
Offers "premium economy" dining in an open air setting.