24°
Business

Visa revamp: Locals get first dibs on jobs

JASMINE BURKE
| 20th Apr 2017 10:45 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LOCAL workers will be first in line to win jobs under a considerable revamp of the foreign skilled workers scheme (457 visa).

The Federal governments changes to the often criticised 457 system requires employers to advertise jobs prior to filling them with migration workers.

Northern Co-operative Meat Company Chief Executive Officer, Simon Stahl said they still have a couple of remaining employees under the system.

Mr Stahl said while the change wont impact them, access to overseas labour markets when relevant is appropriate.

"Even with high unemployment in the region we still find it incredibly hard to attract skilled workers to the plant.

"If we've exhausted the local market we have to look offshore."

Federal Minister for Regional Development, Fiona Nash addressed concerns about the 457 visa revamp and its impacts on regional areas to the National Press Club this afternoon.

She said horticulture and agriculture industries aren't affected by the changes due to their workforce employing holiday-makers and casual.

The National Farmers Federation said the demise of the system was not disastrous for the farm sector, because it did little to facilitate farmers' access to the skills they required.

On another hand, foreign workers play a critical role in regional industries AUSVEG, Australia's leading horticultural body said, noting it's critical the rural and regional industries are not damaged by the reforms.

The number of eligible occupations for the new types of visas will be shortened by 216.

Both visas demand at least two years of relevant work experience, something not required under the 457 scheme, and the longer visa requires applicants to meet English language requirements and undergo a criminal check.

The changes will be fully implemented by 2018.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers employment northern rivers politics visa

Flood funding confusion a storm in a C-cup

Flood funding confusion a storm in a C-cup

THE difference between storm and flood will decide is some businesses re-open or close after the Lismore flood.

Elsa Pataky reveals the reason why she calls Australia home

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of \"Vacation\" at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday, July 27, 2015. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Hemsworth's wife talks about Byron Bay

Stating the obvious and snag-snobbery after the floods

NO THANKS: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull visited Lismore on Monday and did not eat a sausage sandwich.

Who took action and who was a political tourist: you decide

Lismore's own daredevil flies high with Nitro Circus

Pete Anderson performs at Project-X in Dalby, Saturday, September 5, 2015. Photo Will Hunter / Dalby Herald

FMX star is coming back home for a show

Local Partners

Beef Bonanza is back on calendar in Kyogle

IT'S BACK. After a two-year hiatus, the Kyogle Beef Bonanza is back on the calendar with a renewed energy towards the event.

Art meets meat factory at Beef Week

ART PRIZE: Curator Richard Van Haeren (centre) with Northern Cooperative Meat Company employees Lucy Amey and Benjamin Benn look over an entry in the Beef Week Art Exhibition. This year the meat company has a $300 prize for an exhibiting artist.

Things have changed dramatically from that first exhibition

Lismore's own daredevil flies high with Nitro Circus

Pete Anderson performs at Project-X in Dalby, Saturday, September 5, 2015. Photo Will Hunter / Dalby Herald

FMX star is coming back home for a show

Nitro Circus re-confirms Lismore show

THEY ARE BACK: Oakes Oval will host Nitro Circus Live LATER IN April.

Daredevils will also help on flood recovery fundraising with auction

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Lismore's own daredevil flies high with Nitro Circus

THE Northern River's own FMX star is coming back home for a show next week.

Try a little Byron Youth Theatre magic

JOIN CLASS: Director of the Byron Youth Theatre Lisa Apostolides and students having fun.

TAKE a bite of the local theatre experience

Caitlyn Jenner spills sex secrets in new tell-all book

Bruce and Kris Jenner, left, and Caitlyn Jenner's new tell-all book.

“Since — let’s not kid ourselves — everyone wants to know..."

Richard Gere: Why I haven't had a big movie in a decade

Actor Richard Gere participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Norman" at AOL Studios on Thursday, April 13, 2017

“There are definitely movies that I can’t be in."

Elsa Pataky reveals the reason why she calls Australia home

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of \"Vacation\" at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday, July 27, 2015. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Hemsworth's wife talks about Byron Bay

Art meets meat factory at Beef Week

ART PRIZE: Curator Richard Van Haeren (centre) with Northern Cooperative Meat Company employees Lucy Amey and Benjamin Benn look over an entry in the Beef Week Art Exhibition. This year the meat company has a $300 prize for an exhibiting artist.

Things have changed dramatically from that first exhibition

Jeska Valk's new exhibition delves Beneath the Surface

Portrait artist exhibiting at Byron Bay

An intricate exploration of the human connection with the ocean

Luxurious Beachside Apartment With High Rental Returns

17/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 2 $950,000 to...

Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase a luxury apartment which doubles as a great investment with solid rental returns from Byrons busy entertainment...

Hinterland Charm In Clunes Village

21 Smith Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 1 $435,000 to...

Set in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac only a short stroll from the charming hub of Clunes village, this inviting home on 1011m2 provides an excellent...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Hinterland Charm In Clunes Village

21 Smith Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 1 $435,000 to...

Set in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac only a short stroll from the charming hub of Clunes village, this inviting home on 1011m2 provides an excellent...

Quality Home Plus Separate Accommodation

15 Mango Bark Court, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $980,000 to...

Set on an elevated, private corner position is this spacious quality built home. Through the picket fence to the covered verandah entrance you get the feeling this...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... Price Upon...

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Beautiful Home In Boutique Community

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!