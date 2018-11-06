Local young talent on the rise at music fest

MULLUM YOUTH AWARD: Izack Hunt,17, won the Mullum Music Festival's Youth Mentorships Program Songwriting Category and will be mentored by singer-songwriter Lior.

FOUR talented young musicians and singers are about to have the time of their life as they have been named for the Mullum Music Festival's Youth Mentorships Program.

The festival which is in its ninth year said the latest cohort of inspiring young talent to be inducted into the program deserve their success.

Judged by music supervisor for Film & TV, Norman Parkhill, the organisers said they were delighted with the calibre of talent vying for the coveted 1:1 time with an industry professional to support their 20-minute festival spot.

Mr Parkhill said one lucky winner will also receive a recording opportunity with festival sponsors Southern Cross University, to be chosen during the winners live performances.

He said the selected young artists from each category receive a rehearsal /mentor session with their mentor, a 20-minute performance slot at the festival with their mentor backstage, the opportunity to watch their mentor perform from backstage, passes to the festival, and the chance to win a recording session at Southern Cross University.

Finalists

Band | Mentor: Husky | Winner: Loose Content

The three-hander comprised of young teens, Milla Stewart-Long, Sam Sanders and Aquila Tranz Porter hail from Mullumbimby and are excited about sharing their funk flavoured indie rock.

Singer Songwriter | Mentor: Lior | Winner: Izack Hunt

The Sunshine Coast's 17-year-old Izack Hunt took out the Songwriting Category. Recognised by the Queensland Music Awards for the Indigenous Section, Izack was a semi-finalist in their International Songwriting Competition.

Vocal category | Mentor: Shelley Brown | Winner: Aysha Ndiaye

This 18-year-old Senegalese-Australian charismatic singer-songwriter was the voice that wowed the judges. Aysha told them, "I still struggle with the vulnerability and anxiety that comes with performance and I would like to learn how to harness and overcome these feelings to become a powerful performer."

Under 15s category | Mentor: William Crighton | Winner: Emmagen Rain

An 11-year-old Murwillumbah schoolgirl, Emmagen Rain was also the People's Choice Winner at the Tamworth Country Music Busking Championship, won Channel 9's The Voice Competition at the Night Quarter in April, was the youngest graduate at the 2018 Tamworth Junior Academy of Country Music and featured on the Main Stage at the Gympie Folk Festival.

