Local veteran support service needs funds

HELPING HANDS: Alstonville's Veterans' Advocacy Centre founders (from left) Pauline Mackzowiade, Allan Thomas and Elizabeth Hill provide support for returned servicemen and women but need funding to do so.

THE November 11 centenary of the signing of the armistice which led to the end of World War I also marked the centenary of the beginning of a period of peace in the world.

But for the returned Diggers, peace came at a price, with many veterans of the Great War left to fend for themselves as they with mental health issues which today we recognise as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Today's veterans have more support services available to them, but it takes money to run them.

The Veterans' Advocate Centre in Alstonville is one of the services operating to help veterans in crisis.

It was established three years ago and is run by trained volunteers.

"Many veterans are finding the transition to civilian life difficult, often due to medical and mental health issues, with many experiencing financial hardship," said Allan Thomas, one of the founders.

"We are a not-for-profit charity, providing advocacy for veterans, assisting with claims for entitlement to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"We also provide welfare advocacy to veterans and their families.

"Assistance is given in connecting veterans to allied health professionals, referrals to other specialist services.

The VAC also offers very practical support in helping homeless veterans - it maintains a pantry for veterans - and linking veterans with local employment agencies to help them find a job.

The VAS also helps with household items, toiletries and furniture, and offer equine therapy to veterans and their families.

The VAC receives little funding through government grants, so most of the operating costs raised through fundraising.

Donations to the Veterans' Advocacy Centre can be made to: The VAC, Greater Bank, Lismore, BSB 637000 account 722670698.

The Veterans Advocacy Centre is open Mondays to Fridays from 10am to 1pm. It is located behind the gym in Alstonville's Main St.

The Veterans' Advocacy Centre has a Facebook page.