Local transport company recruiting in wake of Flynn closure

LEADING Northern Rivers transport company Hernes Freight Service is keen to hear from former Flynn drivers who lost their jobs this week.

Hernes general manager Hayden Smith said there was chronic shortage of experienced drivers in the industry and the company had been in "continuous recruitment" mode for the last 12 months.

"We would be more than happy to interview Flynn drivers looking for work," Mr Smith said.

"We would put on another five drivers today if we could find five good ones."

Hernes, based in South Lismore, specialises exclusively in refrigerated long distance transport and boasts major contracts with several multinationals.

It also provides a crucial service to local farmers who rely on the company's refrigeration facilities to get seasonal fresh produce such as blueberries, avocados, and stone fruit to market in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Mr Smith said Hernes had recently invested heavily in new technology.

It now boasts temperature and GPS monitoring in all its trailers, and was in the process of implementing a state-of-the-art transport management system, and DriveCam to protect their drivers and aid in safe vehicle operation.

"To access a lot of these major national contracts you have to have a market leading platform," he said.

"We're very lucky we made a decision a few years ago to move in that direction so we feel very confident we are well placed.

"It was something that had to be done."

He added while the transport industry was particularly competitive, with tight margins, rising costs, and increasing regulation, Hernes had done its groundwork.

"We have worked extremely hard over the last two years to position ourselves to deal with these challenges and are primed for solid growth that will see us continue to be a key employer in the local community."

Mr Smith pointed out that not all drivers were suited to Hernes because the work was predominately interstate, and overnight.

It runs several regular overnight routes servicing Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth.

"It is completely different to driving through the day, and because we service the food industry, every pick up and every delivery has a time slot," he said.

"The drivers we have are professionals, and exceptional at what they do."

The company was also looking for an experienced line haul allocator and spare parts purchasing operator at its South Lismore headquarters, and was poised to advertise for an administration role on Seek.

Even though the Northern Rivers has a relatively high percentage of people looking for work, Mr Smith admitted it was a struggle to find qualified staff.

"We'd be more than happy to look at good people."

Several other transport companies have also employed former Flynn drivers in recent days.

They include SCT Logistics, which has a major seasonal contract with the NSW Sugar Milling Cooperative to transport its cane harvest.

Lismore Freight confirmed it also picked up two drivers, as did a Tweed Shire company.