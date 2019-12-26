Menu
BOXING DAY: Ballina Jockey Club has a six-race Country TAB meeting highlighted by a 1400m benchmark 58 handicap and a 1250m benchmark 50 handicap. Picture: Dallas Nock.
Horses

Local trainers to dominate at Ballina’s Boxing Day races

Jodie Callcott
26th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
CHRISTMAS is done and dusted, now it’s time to frock up and head to the Ballina Jockey Club’s annual Boxing Day meeting.

Ballina Jockey Club has a six-race Country TAB meeting highlighted by a 1400m benchmark 58 handicap and a 1250m benchmark 50 handicap.

They attracted good nominations, 14 for the B58 and 15 for the B50 while the 1300m maiden plate conjured 20 nominations.

Then there is a plethora of horse racing today with a huge 11 race meetings scheduled in NSW.

Race day focus: Best bets, analysis for Wyong, Queanbeyan, Ballina

The list is led by Royal Randwick, with meetings marked down for Newcastle, Albury, Queanbeyan, Wauchope, Quirindi, Tumut, Inverell, Wellington and Bowraville.

Ballina Jockey Club general manager Matt Bertram is confident it will be another good day sponsored by local radio station ZZZ FM.

“It certainly is a busy time,” he said of the massive Boxing Day state wide meetings.

“It’s a SKY 2 meeting though and means we have heavier support from the local trainers and not too much from the Queensland trainers.

“It’s a good day for the club, well populated and a great day out for everyone.

“We had good noms and hopefully the acceptances (due 9am Monday) will stand up.”

Gates open from noon at Racecourse Rd, Ballina.

For information, phone (02) 6686 0333.

FAST FACTS:

  • Free bus transfers
  • Free kids’ entertainment
  • Free entry for kids under 18
  • Bar, cafe and TAB facilities
  • Tickets $10 at the gate
  • Gates open from noon
