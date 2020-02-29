Local teenager takes to the skies in solo flight

Kada Brown takes to the skies in his first solo flight.

WHILE most teenagers journeyed home from school on Monday, Kada Brown was fulfilling his lifelong dream.

On February 17, the 15-year-old student, quite spontaneously, took to the skies in his first solo flight - a major milestone in achieving a full pilot's licence.

Kada has been working with his Flying Instructor, John Gardon from Flight North at Wardell since he was just 13-years-old, designing a program that would allow Kada to go Solo on his 15th Birthday.

Although he needed his parents to drive him to the airport, once there he was able to take command of a $150,000 aircraft and complete his first solo flight.

"We were doing our regular touch-and-go's at Ballina airport, and on one of the last ones that we did, we touched the ground and John pushed my hands away from the controls. He pulled over to the side, jumped out and said, 'you're going up solo kid,'" said Kada.

"He just said, 'good luck', shut the door and left."

Despite feeling nervous, Kada quite literally rose to the challenge and landed the plane safely back at Ballina airport.

"When I was coming back on the final float down, I was looking around to find where John was watching from. I spotted my parents car and then eventually saw them standing all together watching me land."

With the help of Mr Gardon, who has prepared many local teenagers for flying careers by developing their interest early, Kada is now well on his way to becoming a professional pilot.

Kada's mother, Christy Doust, was anxious seeing her son fly solo for the first time.

"I was quite nervous seeing him go up for the first time. We didn't even know until about 20 minutes before that he was going to go up, so his dad and I were very anxious," said Ms Doust.

"But we knew he would be fine because John had faith in him, and we trust John's judgment.

"We were very proud that he'd set a goal and put his mind to it. And we encouraged it because it's a great opportunity.

"And apparently, I'm going to be his first passenger, so we'll see how I go when we get to that day."