Surfer Ash Keillah is competing in the upcoming season of My Kitchen Rules.
Local surfer rides into milestone season of My Kitchen Rules

Seanna Cronin
by
20th Nov 2018 11:30 AM

ASH Keillah is not the first surfer to appear on My Kitchen Rules, but he's going to be the most memorable.

Dubbed the 'friendly pirate' in the latest promo for the reality cooking show, Keillah and his fiance Staceyy Allen are the latest team revealed to be competing in MKR's milestone 10th season.
But there's a tragic story behind the eye patch.  Kelliah was a promising surfer and member of the Kirra Boardriders when he suffered an eye injury while at a party in Surfers Paradise. 

After multiple attempts to regain his vision, he lost his eye as a result of the accident and had to learn how to surf again.  

It's clear nothing will slow down the former Coolangatta local, who is now based in Byron Bay.

Now it's his passion for cooking that will be put to the test.

As the clip below reveals, he and Staceyy will serve up the first dishes of the 2019 season at their instant restaurant:

