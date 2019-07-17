Local surfer gets spectators cheering with near perfect wave

THE fifth day of the 2019 Skullcandy Oz Grom Open presented by Vissla saw another mammoth day of competition as competitors in Pro Junior and age divisions tackled solid four-to-six foot waves.

Lennox Head grommet surfer Jai Glinderman got the local spectators cheering from the hill as he nailed a near-perfect 9.67 wave score.

The 15-year-old natural-footer annihilated a variety of critical sections to notch up the aforementioned score and finish the heat just behind event stand out Kai Tandler who snuck in front of Glinderman by a tiny 0.59 margin.

"That feels so good,” Glinderman said.

"Brodi (Sale) actually let me go that wave which was surprising, but it definitely helps with my confidence.

"I don't actually surf out here very often, but to have everyone here supporting definitely makes it feel so much sweeter.”

Continuing on from his excellent momentum yesterday, Tane Bowden proceeded to use his solid frame to positive effect as he decimated the chunky surf on offer.

Bowden shone in the stacked quarterfinal that included current WSL Junior rankings leader Dakoda Walters (Angourie), Joel Vaughan (Bateau Bay) and Martim Paulino (Portugal).

With all surfers having excellent wave scores (eight and above) in their scorelines, Bowden opted to find a long winding right that went wide of his fellow competitors.

The move paid dividends with him being rewarded with a giant 8.77 wave score that gave him a narrow edge over Paulino who finished in the runner-up spot.

Current Australia/ Oceania Junior rankings leader Molly Picklum took one step closer to the 2019 Junior Title, nailing a victory in the semi-finals.

Picklum posted a giant 17.33 two-wave heat total in the battle to get the edge over her competitors and cement her spot into tomorrow's final.

Lennox Heads' Nyxie Ryan showed she was keen for to notch up her second Pro Junior Title in as many years, claiming the opposing Girls semi-final.

Ryan found a handful of diamonds in the shifty lineup to finish with a respectable 14.83 two-wave total and move one step closer to collecting her second Skullcandy Pro Junior victory.

"It is such a good feeling to have everyone down here supporting,” Ryan said.

"I think the whole surfing community is here barracking for the locals and it really amps you up.”

Finals start from 9.45am today.