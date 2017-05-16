Local spirit the best in the world

CAPE Byron Distillery's Brookie's Byron Dry Gin has taken out the prestigious Gold medal at the 2017 San Francisco World Spirit Competition.

Since its introduction in 2000, this competition has become one of the most respected and influential spirits competitions in the world. The 2017 competition was the largest in its history with 2100 entries. The 43

judges are spirit industry experts.

Brookie's Byron Dry Gin was launched in December 2016 and is the coming together of the Legendary Scottish Master distiller, Jim McEwan and the Brook family. Co Created by Eddie Brook and Jim McEwan.

Wild harvesting native raspberries at Cape Byron Distillery (left to right): Jim McEwan; Pam Brook; Martin Brook. Courtesy of Cape Byron Distiller

Brookie's Byron Dry Gin is made on the Brook's family farm at St Helena, near Bangalow and showcases native Australian ingredients, many of which are sourced from the heart of a regenerated rainforest in the very centre of their macadamia farm.

Eddie Brook said: "We are delighted to have won gold at our first International competition, I guess it shows that our region can produce world class products with world class ingredients”.