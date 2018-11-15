Local schools race to victory in relay

THE Risk has taken out the PSSA State Athletics small schools relay gold medal in Sydney and, on a great day for the Northern Rivers, Coffee Camp finished third.

The boys from The Risk were presented with the shield by Nigel Bagley, who introduced the event into PSSA state competition 25 years ago so there could be a fair relay event for small schools to compete in.

In a consistent performance, The Risk team - comprising Marley Graham, Xavier Cook, Che Garred and Eli Hausen - won their heat and semi-final to go into the final with the fastest overall time.

"They represented the school with pride and were a credit to themselves and their parents,” relieving principal Louise Petherbridge said.

"Former principal Tony McCartney travelled from Goulburn to Homebush to watch the boys run, which was a great surprise.

"He said after the win that the team was a group of champions who were great ambassadors for their school and community.”

Che Garred also competed in the 100m and 200m individual events. He ran a personal best time in the 200m semi-finals and also made it to the 100m semi-finals in hot conditions.

Bagley spoke to the boys about the importance of teamwork and the role communities play in supporting small schools.

"A huge 'thank you' to Jess Cook for training the team,” Petherbridge said.

"Jess's knowledge of relays and her calm approach was valued and appreciated by the boys, myself and the parents.

"Larry Condon also mentored the team and supported their progress.”