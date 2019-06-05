Local restaurant owners celebrate excellence award

The Italian Diner has taken out a TripAdvisor excellence award. Pictured are the kitchen team, headed up by Head Chef, Ashley Hughes.

LOCAL Bangalow restaurateurs are "over the moon" to receive a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

Now in its ninth year, the achievement celebrates businesses that are consistently excellent - having earned great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year.

The Italian Diner co-owner Camille Timbs and her husband Pete said they were delighted to receive the award.

"To have customers so delighted with their experience at The Italian Diner that they are moved to share it on a public platform is such an honour," she said.

"An honour that is well deserved and hard-earned by an incredible kitchen and floor team."

TripAdvisor Vice President of Brand, Neela Pal said for nearly a decade, the company had celebrated businesses that have consistently received positive ratings from travellers and diners on the world's largest travel platform.

"TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2019 Certificate of Excellence," she said.

"This recognition allows us to publicly recognise businesses that are actively taking into account customer feedback to help travellers confidently experience the most highly reviewed places to eat, stay and explore."

Certificate of Excellence recipients include restaurants, accommodations and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travellers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period.

To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

This year, Bangalow's TOWN Restaurant and Cafe also received the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

Other Northern Rivers restaurants that received a TripAdvisor certificate of excellence this year include: