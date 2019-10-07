Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOT PROPERTY: Byron Bay's Scot Fuller will appear on The Bachelorette Australia, 2019.
HOT PROPERTY: Byron Bay's Scot Fuller will appear on The Bachelorette Australia, 2019. Contributed
News

Local real estate agent has sights set on Bachelorette

Chyna Hayden
by
7th Oct 2019 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM selling homes to stealing hearts, Byron Bay's Scot Fuller will make his television debut on the 2019 season of Channel 10's The Bachelorette Australia this Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old owner of Scot Fuller Realty decided to step away from the dating apps and try something new in his attempt to find love.

"I just thought I'd try something a little bit different to the standard portals of the old Tinder and Bumble world,” he explained.

"I just thought I'd give something completely different a go and it just kind of escalated from there and ended up where it did.”

Having described himself as "cheeky, playful and gentleman-like”, Mr Fuller said he believed now was the time to fall in love, but wouldn't reveal whether or not he found it with 2019 Bachelorette, Angie Kent.

"I guess you'll just have to wait and find out,” he said.

With filming for the fifth season of the show show having commenced in June, Mr Fuller said he enjoyed the "once-in-a-lifetime” experience and didn't regret taking a leap of faith.

"I didn't even know what to expect, it was unreal,” he said.

The Bachelorette Australia starts this Wednesday, 7.30pm on Network 10.

byron bay northern rivers the bachelorette 2019
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    HIGHWAY HORROR: Two dead in tragic long weekend toll

    premium_icon HIGHWAY HORROR: Two dead in tragic long weekend toll

    News TWO people have died in two separate crashes during a tragic long weekend on Northern NSW roads.

    Record-breaking hot weather to hit the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Record-breaking hot weather to hit the Northern Rivers

    Weather Total fire ban in place as region prepares to swelter

    'Terrified' servo worker 'thought he was going to be killed'

    premium_icon 'Terrified' servo worker 'thought he was going to be killed'

    Crime Lone employee of a Casino service station was "clearly vulnerable"

    Why this couple ran away from the circus to become farmers

    premium_icon Why this couple ran away from the circus to become farmers

    News A trapeze artist and a street clown now have 400 avocado trees