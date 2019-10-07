Local real estate agent has sights set on Bachelorette

HOT PROPERTY: Byron Bay's Scot Fuller will appear on The Bachelorette Australia, 2019.

FROM selling homes to stealing hearts, Byron Bay's Scot Fuller will make his television debut on the 2019 season of Channel 10's The Bachelorette Australia this Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old owner of Scot Fuller Realty decided to step away from the dating apps and try something new in his attempt to find love.

"I just thought I'd try something a little bit different to the standard portals of the old Tinder and Bumble world,” he explained.

"I just thought I'd give something completely different a go and it just kind of escalated from there and ended up where it did.”

Having described himself as "cheeky, playful and gentleman-like”, Mr Fuller said he believed now was the time to fall in love, but wouldn't reveal whether or not he found it with 2019 Bachelorette, Angie Kent.

"I guess you'll just have to wait and find out,” he said.

With filming for the fifth season of the show show having commenced in June, Mr Fuller said he enjoyed the "once-in-a-lifetime” experience and didn't regret taking a leap of faith.

"I didn't even know what to expect, it was unreal,” he said.

The Bachelorette Australia starts this Wednesday, 7.30pm on Network 10.