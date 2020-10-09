Local police ranks bolstered by several new recruits

TWEED has received an additional six new police officers this year to date as Northern Rivers numbers are bolstered with five recruits from the most recent graduation.

Of the 192 new probationary constables who graduated the NSW Police Academy today, one will be stationed in the Tweed Byron Police District and five in the Richmond Police District.

Richmond was the second highest allocation in the Northern Region, behind Brisbane Water, which received six new recruits.

After completing eight months of foundational training, the 130 men and 62 women probationary constables will report to their stations for work from Monday.

The new officer in Tweed Byron adds to the two new police officers from August, the two additional in June and one in April this year.

In June this year Richmond received three new recruits.

192 police recruits attested at Goulburn Police Academy today

Richmond got eight in August 2019 at the same time Tweed Byron got four.

Tweed/Byron PD Commander Superintendent Dave Roptell said the district was eager to welcome their new recruit from Monday.

He said the officer “will bring fantastic new ideas and enthusiasm to the role”.

“Regional policing is all about connecting with your community, and the Far North Coast is the perfect place for any probationary constable to learn the ropes,” Supt Int Roptell said.

Richmond Commander Superintendent Scott Tanner said it was always an exciting time when new officers come into the force, with fresh perspectives and an eagerness to protect their local communities.

“The Northern Rivers is an excellent region to start their long and fruitful careers with the NSW Police Force,” he said.

The new officers will then complete 12 months of ‘on-the-job’ training and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University.

They officially graduate with an Associate Degree in Policing Practice once they have passed all academic and operational standards. The officers will then be confirmed to the rank of constable.

Of the probationary constables attesting today, 169 were born in Australia and 23 were born overseas.

Their countries of origin include India, Cambodia and Zimbabwe.