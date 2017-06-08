Local pirates make a splash for kids with cancer

Last year over 500 schools and early learning centres across the country got involved.

LISMORE Public School will embrace their inner scally-wags and dress up like pirates for childrens' cancer research on Friday.

It's the third annual "Pirate Day Friday”, a national fundraiser that encourages children, office workers and whole towns to dress up and give a gold coin donation for the privilege.

All funds raised from the campaign in collaboration between The Adventurers and The Kids' Cancer Project, are directed to funding vital childhood brain cancer research.

Col Reynolds OAM, founder of The Kids' Cancer Project said many people aren't aware the causes of childhood cancer are unknown.

"There is no prevention and research is the only way to improve treatments and survival,” Mr Reynolds said.

"The Kids' Cancer Project is an independent national charity supporting childhood cancer research. Since 1993, we've been able to contribute more than $34 million to research projects to help children with many types of cancer, thanks to strong community support.”

Director of The Adventurers, Matt Fitzgerald is father of Abby, 7, who has been in remission from brain cancer for two years, and is encouraging all people to get on board with this fun initiative which has a serious positive impact on funding.

"The most significant issue for families affected by childhood cancer is the continued existence of a disease for which there are no solid answers,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

"The focus of The Adventurers and The Kids' Cancer Project is the same - to find the answers and cure. That is why we fund medical research. Getting involved in Pirate Day allows everyone to become a contributor in making possible the medical research which ensures the improvement of diagnoses, treatment and ultimately cure of childhood brain cancer is in the foreseeable future.”