Local photographer snaps ‘extremely rare’ bee wee photo

Bee's expel uric acid at lighting speed and typically not during flight, making it incredibly difficult to capture. Photo/Liz Barratt.

A LOCAL amateur photographer has captured an exceptionally rare - and rather cheeky - photograph, becoming the second person worldwide to capture and publish the elusive bee wee.

Shutterbug Liz Barratt was photographing European honey bees on her Moffatdale property when one little insect couldn't hold it in any longer. Having never seen anything like this occur before, Ms Barratt took to the internet where she discovered she'd stumbled upon a rare gem.

Touching base with CSIRO scientist Juanita Rodriguez, Ms Barratt learned bee's expel uric acid at lighting speed and typically not during flight, making it a rare sight, let alone capture.

"It's not a common occurrence to see a bee weeing mid air. She was super lucky to take that photo," Ms Rodriguez said.

"We did some research and there is only one other photograph published online."

Ms Rodriguez said the adorable photograph will be featured in an upcoming blog post in the Atlas of Living Australia, CSIRO's online platform for biodiversity information.

The only other photograph of a bee expelling uric acid existing in the public eye was snapped by British Photographer Mark Parrott.

Finding his story on the Huffington Post, Ms Barratt contacted Mr Parrot via Facebook, who was equally as startled and excited by the photograph as she was.

"He said he'd never seen another one taken," Ms Barrett said. "It is a very rare capture."

Rather than blowing up the amazing photograph and framing it on her wall, Ms Barratt said she wanted the South Burnett community to enjoy the funny photo too.

"I want people to be able to see it and get a kick out of it as well," she said.