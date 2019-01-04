Menu
Festival is back for a second year with a new lineup.
Entertainment

Local music festival in Nimbin this weekend

4th Jan 2019 4:11 PM

The Northern Rivers Massive is back this January 5 with a huge lineup of local and interstate acts set to rock Nimbin in a single day festival explosion.

The Northern Rivers Massive is an annual boutique Music & Arts Festival held at the iconic Nimbin Bush Theatre and surrounding space located alongside Mulgum Creek.

The single day festival, now in it's second official year is the brainchild of local musician Reilly Fitzalan and Bush Theatre owner David Hyatt.

This year see's them launch another huge lineup with Melbourne based Folk-Punk group 'TomGirl' and local based legends 'Nocturnal Tapes' headlining a massive lineup of acts.

Tickets are $25 and are available online or at the Bush Theatre.

You can check the full lineup out below:

TomGirl

Nocturnal Tapes

Rainbird

The Button Collective

Harmony Byrne

Mr Rhodes

Cafe Enema

Salt & Steel

Kate Stroud & Friends

Myki Jay

