Local music festival in Nimbin this weekend
The Northern Rivers Massive is back this January 5 with a huge lineup of local and interstate acts set to rock Nimbin in a single day festival explosion.
The Northern Rivers Massive is an annual boutique Music & Arts Festival held at the iconic Nimbin Bush Theatre and surrounding space located alongside Mulgum Creek.
The single day festival, now in it's second official year is the brainchild of local musician Reilly Fitzalan and Bush Theatre owner David Hyatt.
This year see's them launch another huge lineup with Melbourne based Folk-Punk group 'TomGirl' and local based legends 'Nocturnal Tapes' headlining a massive lineup of acts.
Tickets are $25 and are available online or at the Bush Theatre.
You can check the full lineup out below:
TomGirl
Nocturnal Tapes
Rainbird
The Button Collective
Harmony Byrne
Mr Rhodes
Cafe Enema
Salt & Steel
Kate Stroud & Friends
Myki Jay