Local MPs back hemp company

Shadow Minister for Health Walt Secord, HFA CEO Paul Benhaim and Richmond MP Justine Elliot taste hemp products over a discussion of the industry.

NSW Shadow Minister for Health, Walter Secord MLC, noted that hemp foods have a nutty taste during a discussion during his visit to Hemp Foods Australia (HFA), seemingly a slip up before correcting himself saying that's what he's been told anyhow.

The Hon. Member for Richard MP Justine Elliot joined Mr Secord in visiting the Bangalow-based factory to meet with CEO of HFA Paul Benhaim, and showed their support of the hemp foods movement following the recent legislation of hemp foods.

Both Mr Secord and Ms Elliot heard out Mr Benhaim as he expressed his desire for influence on specific legislation to help legalise hemp skincare products which HFA have already spent more than $250,000 over two years developing before legislation introduced forced the company to put a pause on the manufacturing a week before their launch.

"We think it's one of the best organic skin care ranges in the world...it's a product that has no psychoactive products in it whatsoever but we're being stopped,” Mr Benhaim said.

The legislation states the total amount of cannabinoids in foods had to be lower than 50 milligrams per kilo, designed to separate medical cannabis and hemp foods.

Mr Benhaim said the conflict is you cannot allow less than 50 milligrams per kilo of cannabinoids in hemp seed oil.

National Industrial Chemicals Notification and Assessment Scheme has cannabis extract on their registrar as a legal cosmetic ingredient in Australia and because of this, Mr Benhaim said it's one of a number of federal laws Theraputic Goods Administration are contradicting.

"The problem is we aren't under medical or food cannabis, we're under skincare,” he said.

Hemp for human consumption will hit the shelves November 11 this year.

Mr Benhaim noted the date indicates the time for which HFA have a 400% intention for expansion.

"Hemp foods are legal everywhere else in the world (bar Australia and New Zealand)... it's very frustrating,” he said.

Mr Secord said it was an exciting thing and he "hopes it creates jobs on the North Coast”, while Ms Elliot said she has always been supportive of the industry and although it's taken a long time, it's "wonderful it's under way now”.

Mr Benhaim assured the economical benefits will be huge and jobs will be a-plenty, noting HFA are looking to expand and are currently looking for staff.