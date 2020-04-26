Local Land Services go online

APPOINTMENT ONLY: NSW Local Land Services’ Western Division officer Tim Wall at Wilcannia. All LLS offices across the state are now closed, except by appointment only. Photo: Supplied.

APPOINTMENT ONLY: NSW Local Land Services’ Western Division officer Tim Wall at Wilcannia. All LLS offices across the state are now closed, except by appointment only. Photo: Supplied.

ACROSS the state Local Land Services is taking important steps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, for the safety of customers and employees.

As part of these new provisions, Local Land Services offices are now open by appointment only and all contact should be done online or via telephone.

New systems have been established to ensure customer enquiries are attended to by the right people in a timely manner.

Local Land Services CEO David Witherdin said the organisation will continue to provide essential on-ground services, such as biosecurity and emergency management where safe and practical.

"While in most instances, this means staff and customers will not have face-to-face contact, Local Land Services is still here to help in these challenging times," Mr Witherdin said.

The best way to contact Local Land Services during this period is by sending an inquiry online via www.lls.nsw.gov.au or by calling 1300 795 299.