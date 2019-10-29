Local koala champions

FRIEND TO THE ANIMALS: Bangalow Koalas Inc president Linda Sparrow suits up in koala campaign mode.

FRIEND TO THE ANIMALS: Bangalow Koalas Inc president Linda Sparrow suits up in koala campaign mode. Christian Morrow

A LOCAL volunteer group devoted to saving and protecting local koalas has won a major Landcare award.

Bangalow Koalas Inc is the recipient of the Australian Community Media Landcare Community Group Champion Award at the NSW Landcare Awards for their work in creating a koala wildlife corridor connecting properties from Byron Bay and surrounds towards Repentance Creek and beyond.

Held last week in Broken Hill, the NSW Landcare Awards feature 10 categories ranging from individual to group awards.

Bangalow Koalas Inc president Linda Sparrow said she was thrilled to receive the award on behalf of the group.

"Bangalow Koalas Inc does an incredible job and I was pleased and honoured to share the work they do on behalf of our community,” Ms Sparrow said.

"Bangalow Koalas Inc was founded in 2016 and is a community group devoted to protecting and saving the koala population.

"What started as a handful of concerned neighbours has grown into an active, change-creating community group, which has, to date, planted over 19,000 trees on 18 properties in just 21 months.

"With a further 46 interested landholders willing to join their corridor, we are well on the way to realising our goal of creating a koala wildlife corridor across the Northern Rivers.”

Landcare NSW chief executive Dr Adrian Zammit said the awards were a chance for each Landcare region and group to share their stories and successes from across the state to their fellow Landcarers.

"The NSW Landcare Awards highlight the incredible work that our Landcare community do,” Dr Zammit said.

"Bangalow Koalas Inc are doing an amazing job in building sustainable landscapes and sustainable communities.

"On behalf of the Landcare NSW community, I congratulate Bangalow Koalas Inc for winning the Australian Community Media Landcare Community Group Champion Award.

"Landcare is about communities working together to create positive outcomes for the environment and the agricultural landscapes across NSW.

"It has never been more important that we continue to support and recognise the dedication and commitment of our Landcarers and recognise their tremendous efforts.”

Grand champions of the NSW National Award categories will go on to represent the whole NSW Landcare Community at the 2020 National Landcare Awards in Sydney.