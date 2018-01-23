Local hotspot: 'Trendiest surf town in Australia'

SUNSETTER: Another spectacular sunset at the Pass in Byron Bay last night. The Pass is one of the only places you can see the sun set over the surf on the East Coast of NSW.

SUNSETTER: Another spectacular sunset at the Pass in Byron Bay last night. The Pass is one of the only places you can see the sun set over the surf on the East Coast of NSW. Christian Morrow

BYRON Bay has been named a runner up in online travel site Wotif's inaugural Australian Town of the Year awards.

The awards, based on a Wotif.com pricing and demand index, call out the local hotspots which should be on every Aussie bucket list this year.

Taking out first place in 2018 was Queensland's Mackay.

Tas Webber, General Manager of Mackay Tourism said the region has celebrated four quarters of growth in domestic and international visitor numbers, as well as an amazing events calendar attracting travellers far and wide.

Wotif Australian Town of the Year Runner Up, Byron Bay, took its place as "the trendiest surf town in Australia”.

Other runners up included:

1. Shepparton, VIC.

2. Mildura, VIC .

3. Bunbury, WA.

4. Bundaberg, QLD.

5. Lakes Entrance, VIC.

6. Townsville, QLD.

7. Port Macquarie, NSW.

8. Byron Bay, NSW.

9. Batemans Bay, NSW.

10. Echuca, VIC.

Wotif.com Travel Specialist Kirsty La Bruniy, said: "This Australia Day, we want to bring to the forefront the versatile personalities of our top towns.”

"From those that give your social feed some major hipster creds - looking at you Byron! - to our very own rum capital Bundaberg, every town has a yarn to tell about what makes them famous and worthy of being awarded one of the nation's best.”

The 2018 Wotif Australian Town of the Year and runners up were determined by an index which examined the affordability, demand, increased interest and the number of properties in each town or city available on Wotif.com.