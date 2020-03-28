Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Haddington Nursing Home in Tenterfield
Haddington Nursing Home in Tenterfield
News

Local health boss praises nursing homes for locking down

Rebecca Fist
28th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NORTHERN NSW Local Health District Chief Executive Wayne Jones has applauded aged care facilities in the area for taking swift actions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, while the number of confirmed cases continues to rise.

Three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Northern NSW, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 25 as of Thursday night.

In Tenterfield, Haddington Nursing Home and Millrace Hostel were closed to visitors in a precautionary lockdown on Wednesday.

Director of Nursing Frances Overell stressed that there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at these facilities, and it was a move to reinforce the health and safety of staff and residents in aged care.

“I would encourage other aged care facilities to follow their lead,” Mr Jones said.

“The aged are clearly the most vulnerable in our community.

“We need to do everything we can to limit the risk of transmission.

“If it’s an inconvenience for families of residents in aged care, it’s an inconvenience we need to take to protect the elderly.”

Mr Jones said there was enough protective equipment in hospitals for now, but medical staff were being conservative in their use of protective gear.

“There is no disputing we need to be careful with how we are using it,” Mr Jones said.

“I am confident the government is sourcing more PPE to ensure all clinicians have an adequate amount.”

Meanwhile, local hospitals are seeing less patients with injuries, as local sport is put on hold in response to the pandemic.

Mental health units are tending to patients remotely when possible, and more staff have been mobilised to community mental health care.

coronavirusnorthernrivers health hospitals nursing homes
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $800,000 business support package from council

        $800,000 business support package from council

        News “We all have a role to play in supporting our community,” the mayor said.

        CLOSED: State camping grounds, holiday parks shut down

        premium_icon CLOSED: State camping grounds, holiday parks shut down

        News IF you're planning on camping during the coronavirus outbreak, you will have to...

        How will COVID-19 impact Lismore ratepayers?

        premium_icon How will COVID-19 impact Lismore ratepayers?

        News LISMORE City Council will work to alleviate any financial pressure ratepayers will...

        Bentley Art Prize cancelled this year

        Bentley Art Prize cancelled this year

        News SPONSORSHIP money wil be returned and organiser will stay at home on the farm and...