Local hall on the frontline in battle against the flu

UNLIKELY PLACE: More than 2000 people have had flu shots this season at the Alstonville RSL Sub-Branch hall.

DID you know the Alstonville RSL Sub-Branch Hall has been used as a medical centre for residents wanting the flu shot?

COVID-19 has prevented the local ex-services organisation from using the facilities, which were instead provided to the Alstonville Medical Centre.

For about six weeks, it was functioning as a flu clinic five days per week.

As operations wind down, after administering 2000 flu shots, the medical centre has extended its thanks to sub-branch members

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to the Alstonville RSL Sub-Branch members for their generosity,” the medical centre team said via its website.

“The hall has been well utilised and has allowed us to safely immunise a large proportion of our patients and the Alstonville community.”

Sub-branch honorary secretary, John Gordo, said the partnership was a no-brainer.

“The veterans’ community are regulars when it comes to health checks, and many of the sub-branch members are aged well over 80 — one is 100,” Mr Gordon said.

“Our partnership with the Alstonville Medical Centre just made good sense.”

During the pandemic, the sub-branch’s welfare team has not been able to continue its work, however, board members have been conscious of staying in touch with all 70 members.

“Veterans are very independent, but they’re always watching out for their mates — it doesn’t matter if you served for one year, four years or 20 years, it’s built into your psyche,” Mr Gordon said.

“Right at the beginning, we organised a telephone tree, and have stayed in touch.”

One of their members sadly passed away when funeral restrictions were in place, and so a guard of honour was arranged at the Alstonville Cemetery so they could pay tribute to their mate, while maintaining physical distancing.

The sub-branch looks forward to August when they resume their monthly meetings.

These meetings will be held on the second Saturday of the month at 9am.

Visitors and new members are welcome.