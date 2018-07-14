Local firies take on Sydney stair climb

IN TRAINING: Ballina firefighters Christopher Hackett and Glenn Vanderburg get ready to tackle the Shaws Bay stairs as they prepare for the Sydney Tower stair climb in October.

IN TRAINING: Ballina firefighters Christopher Hackett and Glenn Vanderburg get ready to tackle the Shaws Bay stairs as they prepare for the Sydney Tower stair climb in October. Contributed

IF YOU spot firefighters in full kit slogging it up and down stairs around Ballina, give them a shout of encouragement.

Three Ballina retained firies - Joel Peters, Chris Hackett and Glenn Vanderburg - have signed up to take part in the annual Sydney Tower stair climb in October.

The event raises money for research into motor neurone disease.

The local firies will have to tackle 1504 steps - that's 98 floors - in full firefighting kit with breathing apparatus, which adds 20kg to their weight.

The local firies have already been spotted training at the Shaws Bay stairs, which is popular for those keeping fit.

The Sydney Tower stair climb is open to all serving firefighters Australia-wide.

Organisers have been overwhelmed by nominations and now have a waiting list of firies who wish to participate in the challenge.

So far, the annual event has raised $1.3 million to help 80 researchers from Macquarie University search for a cure to motor neurone.

For more information about the event or to donate to Joel, Christopher or Glenn, go to firiesclimbformnd.org.au

And give them some encouragement if you see them in training.