Local firefighters deployed to fight Canadian wildfires

JASMINE BURKE
| 13th Aug 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 14th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Amba Addinsall from Eden, Matt Hagon from Grafton, Brian Lynch from Walcha and Dan Allen from Casino; group shot of the deployment
Amba Addinsall from Eden, Matt Hagon from Grafton, Brian Lynch from Walcha and Dan Allen from Casino; group shot of the deployment

A FORESTRY Corporation firefighter from Casino has been deployed to Canada as part of a 100-strong Australian taskforce assisting in bushfire fighting in British Columbia, Canada.

Dan Allen from Casino is one advanced firefighter with experience in steep forested country, along with other NSW personnel - Amba Addinsall from Eden, Matt Hagon from Grafton, and Brian Lynch from Walcha.

Forestry Corporation of NSW Forest Protection Manager Karel Zejbrlik said the taskforce had been deployed to Canada for 42 days to help with their current fire emergency.

"As one of NSW's four firefighting authorities, Forestry Corporation plays an important role in preventing and managing wildfires in NSW and our staff are always ready to pitch in during emergencies interstate and overseas when required," Mr Zejbrlik said.

"The team of firefighters we've deployed to Canada are highly trained and have years of firefighting experience, including in pine forests similar to those in North America.

"Deployments like this are an important opportunity for our firefighters to contribute to broader firefighting efforts and their contributions as part of this taskforce will help take the pressure off communities battling intense wildfires.

"The team will also build on their firefighting knowledge and experience and identify opportunities to help us improve fire management in our local State forests as well."

Forestry Corporation is responsible for more than two million hectares of native and plantation forests and has been formally involved in firefighting in NSW for 100 years.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  firefighters fires forestry corporation northern rivers community

Local Partners

