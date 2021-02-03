Local fire stations keen for recruits to join the team in 2021

If the flashing lights and sirens of the local fire trucks have ever appealed to you, several local fire stations are keen for recruits in 2021.

Local stations are looking to fill vacancies for on-call firefighters at Brunswick Heads, Casino, Coraki, Goonellabah and Kyogle.

Alstonville Fire Station captain Jason Simpson said that many local stations are starting to look for locals to train and be part of their rosters.

“A lot of other local regional stations are starting to recruit now, I’ve been here for over 20 years and this is the first time we’ve been 100 per cent full,” he said.

“Very rarely you have a 100 per cent capability due to natural attrition or people move away which is why … we’re trying to make the community aware of what we do.”

Alstonville Fire Station captain Jason Simpson. (Credit: Adam Daunt)

Being part of a fire brigade can sound daunting, but Mr Simpson says with certain traits and the brigade’s flexibility most people can help out.

“I think confidence is a big one, confidence in your own ability, the fire brigade provides all the training and theoretical training but you do need confidence and being able to work as part of a team,” he said.

“You’re working with people you may never have met before … we’re a community-based station and we do a lot of community activities so you’d want to be a community orientated person as well.”

“It’s not a full-time job and we’re quite flexible as a service … you can still have a normal life as well as being involved in the fire brigade as well.”

Simpson recommends if being part of the fire brigade interests you to get in contact with your local station as soon as possible.

“Most stations run information nights, so they can visit the station, meet the fireys and have a look at the truck and see the gear and just generally get a feel for what we do,” he said.