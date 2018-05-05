Local film star wins prestigious award for new flick

Simon Baker, Samson Coulter and Ben Spence in a scene from the movie Breath. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

BALLINA-raised actor Simon Baker has won Australian Directors' Guild Award (ADG) for his directorial feature debut Breath.

And it could not have been more timely, with the Tim Winton adaptation recently released in cinemas.

Based on Tim Winton's award-winning and international bestselling novel set in mid-70s coastal Australia, Breath follows two teenage boys, hungry for discovery, who form an unlikely friendship with a mysterious older adventurer (Baker) who pushes them to take risks that will have a lasting and profound impact on their lives.

Baker - who won the Best Direction of a Feature Film category - was approached by a Hollywood producer almost seven years ago to be part of the movie adaptation, giving him the chance to not only direct the film but to also co-write the script and act on it.

Simon Baker in Breath. Nic Duncan

The ADG Awards were established in order to celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions by Australian Directors, and are the only peer-judged awards for directors in Australia.

Held in Melbourne, the awards celebrate excellence in the craft and art of directing across film, television, documentary, animation and interactive media.

Breath opened in cinemas two days ago.