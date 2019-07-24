Menu
MARKETS: Katerina of Suria Foods at her stall at the Mullumbimby Farmers Market. Kate O'Neill
Local farmers market is the pick of the crop.

Christian Morrow
24th Jul 2019 5:32 AM
MULLUMBIMBY Farmers Markets has been named as one of just three finalists in the nationwide 2019 delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards.

Mullum has been nominated as a finalist in the 2019 Outstanding Farmers' Market category.

The national award recognises Australia's most vibrant and engaging community-focused farmers' markets that display true authenticity.

Other nominees are Margaret River Farmers' Market in Western Australia and Willunga Farmers Market in South Australia with nominees judged on authenticity, community impact and engagement, market stall mix, innovation, and accessibility.

The selection process for considered a true farmers' market is also stringent.

According to the Australian Farmers' Markets Association.a farmers market "is predominantly a fresh food market that operates regularly within a community, at a focal public location that provides a suitable environment for farmers and specialty food producers to sell farm-origin and associated value-added specialty foods for human consumption directly to customers.”

The national winner will be announced on 19 August at the 14th annual delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards.

Lismore Northern Star

