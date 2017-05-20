Local family take starring role on our screens

Skennars Head couple, Michael and Sonya Piccoli and their family. Their faces are set to become far more recognisable after fronting the Greater Banks latest brand campaign.

SKENNARS Head couple, Michael and Sonya Piccoli, are well known throughout the Ballina area through their work as school teachers. Their faces are set to become far more recognisable after fronting the Greater Bank's latest brand campaign.

The Piccoli's, along with a number of other Greater Bank customers, are starring in the community bank's new 'We Did It' campaign that has been launched this week.

Developed by Newcastle-based Marketing Agency, Out of the Square Media, the campaign features Greater Bank customers from across NSW and South-East Queensland, telling the story of how they achieved their goals and the role Greater Bank has played in making them happen.

For Michael and Sonya, their dream was to provide financial security for their family and to buy their dream home close to the ocean. The family has relocated from Casino to Ballina and now reside in their ideal family home near the beach at Skennars Head.

Greater Bank CEO, Scott Morgan, said the campaign is the next stage in the evolution of community bank's brand and puts customers at the heart of the story.

"Since our relaunch as Greater Bank a year ago, our brand campaigns have focused on who we are and what we do. Now we want to share the story of how we can help customers with their financial dreams,” Mr Morgan said.

"Throughout the regions and communities we serve, there are many customers just like the Piccoli's who are busy achieving their goals. They have incredible and inspiring real-life stories and employees from across our branches have been sharing these with us,” Mr Morgan said.

The campaign featuring the Piccoli family will be rolled out across television, outdoor and digital media.