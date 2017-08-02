Local family service receives funding for solar panels

Page MP Kevin Hogan announced a grant for Solar panels to be installed at Kyogle Family Support Service with Kerry O'Shea and Mel Gordon.

KYOGLE Family Support Service is receiving much needed assistance from the Federal Government to install Solar panels.

Page MP Kevin Hogan was in Kyogle today to announce a grant of almost $8000 to go towards the project.

"This is great news for the Family Support Service and local families using its services,” Mr Hogan said.

The Family Support Service currently rents its building from Kyogle Council and is also responsible for paying all its power bills.

"This grant will allow the Service to reduce its power bill by about $1600 a year, money that can now be spent on supporting local families,” Mr Hogan said.

"Our community is also very aware of the need to reduce our carbon footprint and this grant will reduce greenhouse emissions by about six tonnes a year.”

For more information about the program visit www.environment.gov.au/climate-change/renewable-energy/solar-communities