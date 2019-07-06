Local families to benefit from immediate tax relief

MORE than 57,000 low and middle income earners in the Page electorate are expected to receive an immediate tax relief from next week, according to Page MP Kevin Hogan.

Mr Hogan said people can look forward to better tax relief in the coming years.

"We have delivered on our promise to build a better tax system and provide more tax relief,” he said.

"This will ensure low and middle income earners in our community will keep more of what they earn and have more money in their pockets. This will ultimately boost household consumption, which will be good for our local economy.

"Those earning up to $126,000 will receive up to $1080, and dual income couples will receive up to $2160.”

The tax package provides a further $158 billion in tax relief, building on the already legislated Personal Income Tax Plan that we announced in the 2018-19 Budget.

The Government has also increased the top threshold of the 19 cents in the dollar tax bracket from $41,000 to $45,000 and by increasing the low income tax offset from $645 to $700 in 2022-23.

In combination with the legislated removal of the 37 per cent tax bracket in 2024-25, the Government is delivering structural reform to the tax system by reducing the 32.5 cents in the dollar tax rate to 30 cents in the dollar.

"Together, these tax relief measures will create a flatter and better tax system that will improve incentives for those working hard in our community,” Mr Hogan said.

"It will also ensure that 94 per cent of Australians will face a marginal tax rate no higher than 30 cents in the dollar in 2024-25.

"Australians voiced their loud and clear support for our comprehensive tax package at the election. They supported a tax system that rewards aspiration and encourages effort, and we have delivered it.

"Lower taxes are part of our plan for a stronger economy.”