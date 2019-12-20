Local director makes horror film with a twist

A PSYCHOLOGICAL horror film is the next project by Casino writer, director and actor Jon Bell, and he is tapping into his Bundjalung heritage to develop the project.

The Moogai will be the first feature film from Mr Bell, whose writing credits include Cleverman and Redfern Now.

The Moogai is a psychological horror project about a young mother, Sarah, who becomes terrorised by a malevolent spirit she believes is trying to take her children.

Sarah’s husband Matt desperately wants to believe her, but as she becomes more unstable, Matt is increasingly concerned for the safety of their family.

Mr Bell will team up with producers Mitchell Stanley (Servant or Slave), Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings of Causeway Films (The Nightingale, Cargo) for this project.

The filmmaker said although he has more experience in comedy and drama, he felt horror was a genre that would suit the themes he wanted to touch with this project.

Mr Bell just received some funding from Screen Australia to develop the feature.

“Moogai is a word for ghost, and this one in particular steals children, and it serves as a metaphor for the stolen generations,” he said.

“The project is also about how, when you become a parent, you don’t know what features of yourself you are passing to your children, until you see it on them, and that can be trans-generational trauma, framed in a psychological horror story,” he said.

Mr Bell said the word moogai is a Bandjalung word that indigenous people from other areas of the country may not be familiar with.

“People will still say today ‘oh don’t go over there, there’s a moogai there’ to their children, a bit like the boogieman,” he explained.

The first part of the project will consist of making a short, 15-minute version of the film, to then try to gain financial support to develop it as a feature film.

The short is expected to be finished by March 2020.

Mr Bell said he wants to dig into the horror genre so future filmmakers, particularly Aboriginal ones, realise it’s possible.

“We are not trying to feed into stereotypes but we are trying to create a framework that can be used as reference for younger aboriginal filmmakers,” he said.

“I cannot think of a horror feature film directed by an Aboriginal filmmaker, so I may be the first, and even if I am not, it’s not a common area we get into.”