Local company named best national home builder

9th Mar 2017 6:15 AM

RESEARCH shows a good reputation is the number one criteria people consider when selecting a builder.

And now local builder Peter Leotta can proudly say his company is one of the most trusted, after G.J. Gardner Homes was named the best national home builder for 2016 in the ProductReview.com.au Awards.

Mr Leotta agreed a solid reputation was a major element of his success in business.

"People always ask for referrals when they are scouting for a builder, which is why a strong reputation is paramount," he said.

"The reality is it's not something every builder can achieve, as there are many, many elements we have to get right to earn a good wrap."

The awards were conducted and judged independently and impartially, with the win secured from 387 reviews, with 101 directly from NSW.

"G.J. Gardner was judged best national home builder across criteria such as reputation, trustworthiness, affordability, best house design packages and quickest build time," he said.

"Of 387 reviews, 328 consumers said the service provided by G.J. Gardner was excellent."

Mr Leotta said the review comments highlight what G.J. Gardner Homes does differently to other builders, going the extra mile for their clients.

"Clients commented on our excellent customer service from start to finish, including efficient management of tradespeople throughout the build and the important extras like providing them with weekly updates," he said.

"Clients appreciate the flexibility we provide to help them customise their new home and commented on the high standard of finishes and attention to detail that was achieved within a reasonable budget."

Mr Leotta said it was especially gratifying to win an award that is based solely on the experiences of clients.

"These reviews are provided by people who have actually gone through the building experience with us," he said.

"It is gratifying to know that we have met and more often than not exceeded their expectations."

Topics:  builder home building northern rivers business

