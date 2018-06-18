Local company contracted for 'mammoth' job

LOCAL Solar, Electrical & Engineering company Stralis Energy will take their skills national after winning the contract for for the installation and connection of 435,000 325w solar panels at the Darling Downs Solar Farm, west of Dalby.

Since the business started three years ago, they have been committed to providing renewable energy options for their friends, neighbours, and local businesses in the Northern Rivers.

Stralis were successful in winning the tender for the 67kw solar systems for the Ballina Shire Council (BSC) pool upgrades at Alstonville and Ballina pools.

Electrical Engineer Josh Flynn and Renewable Energy expert Dan Van Der Mere, who launched Stralis, both agree that their growing success was because of their commitment to the highest quality work and client satisfaction, whether it's a 3kilowatt or 110 megawatt solar installation.

"Working with RCR Tomlinson at the Darling Downs Solar Farm we have 30 staff onsite undertaking this mammoth effort of installing panels and run more than 500,000 metres of cable,” Mr Flynn said.

"The project is forecast to be completed by September and will assist in powering thousands of homes.

"Undertaking this project has also helped Stralis Energy realise the first step in one of the companies dreams of being able to construct a solar farm in the Northern Rivers area.”

Mr Flynn said customer satisfaction was at the forefront of their business.

"We make sure to be available to help and be to provide correct information to people so they can make an informed decision,” he said.

"From our free energy audits, comprehensive analysis and custom designed solar systems, we make sure our customers are well informed and kept up-to-date at all stages of the process.”

Mr Van Der Mere recommend customers get qualified professionals with industry experience to handle your investment.

"You need to also be sure all the products in the design are of a high quality and have guaranteed warranties in Australia. Not just the panels and inverters, the quality of equipment such as racking, isolators , and cabling vary dramatically, the Northern Rivers climate can be harsh on equipment and you need to design systems accordingly,” he said.

If you would like Stralis Energy to conduct a site inspection and free energy use evaluation at your home or business premises please visit their website www.stralisenergy.com.au or call them direct on 1800(STRALIS)787254.